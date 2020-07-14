Commissioner for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at cattle markets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday said that COVID-19 SOPs must be observed at cattle markets and sacrificial animal selling points.

While presiding over a meeting held here at Conference Room of Commissioner Office to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, he said the authorities concerned must ensure that no one enters these places without wearing a mask.

He said that special arrangements for the cleaning of these places must be done.

The commissioner directed to set up medical and veterinary camps at cattle markets and animal selling points. He said that the temperature of every person visiting these places must be checked at entry points.

The meeting was told that 49 cattle markets and animal selling points will be set up in Bahawalpur division.