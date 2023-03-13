Commissioner for implementation of NEP to cope energy crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rehman Baloch on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of the National Energy Policy (NEP) in view of the energy crisis here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rehman Baloch on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the implementation of the National Energy Policy (NEP) in view of the energy crisis here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Bashir Bazai, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Quetta Division Babar Khan, Vice President Chamber of Commerce Abdul Had Agha, President Central Association of Balochistan Traders Abdul Rahim Kakar, Vice President Yasin Mengal, Syed Haider Agha and Wali Afghan.

In the meeting, various proposals regarding the implementation of the federal energy policy and the decision of the provincial cabinet were discussed.

On this occasion, important decisions were taken regarding the energy crisis keeping in view the concerns of Anjuman Tajran and Chamber of Commerce.

The Commissioner decided that all marriage halls and restaurants in the city would be closed at 10 pm while businesses to be closed at 8:30 pm. Anjuman Traders will fully cooperate with the district administration to ensure the implementation came under discussion during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division said that to control the energy crisis, the policies of the Federal Government and the decisions of the provincial cabinet would be implemented in all possible ways so that the energy crisis could be quickly controlled.