UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Implementation Of New Lease Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Commissioner for implementation of new lease policy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts to ensure implementation of the new lease policy issued by the board of Revenue,besides resource mobilization for recovery of all dues from defaulters.

She was addressing a meeting on the new lease policy in the conference hall of her office here. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Deputy Commissioners of four districts of Sargodha division---Mianwali , Khushab,Bhakkar and Sargodha, besides Additional Deputy Commissioners of Revenue of these four districts.

The Commissioner directed the officers to adopt a new policy for setting up of Directory of government land across the division and for awarding contracts of agricultural land in a transparent manner.

She directed to complete all the paper work as soon as possible for awarding contracts of petrol pumps, plazas, shops and factories located on government lands as per new schedule.

The Commissioner also directed to deal with property rights cases on priority basis, besides temporary permission to cultivate agricultural land for three years.

During the meeting Commissioner Dr Farah sought all the details of approved and unapproved residential colonies. She directed action against all the defaulters and 100 percent recovery from them.

The ADCRs of the four districts gave a detailed briefing on commercial land during the meeting.

Related Topics

Petrol Farah Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab All From Government

Recent Stories

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

11 minutes ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

26 minutes ago

ADX introduces region’s first comprehensive sust ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

2 hours ago

S. Korea records highest daily coronavirus increas ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.