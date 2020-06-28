Commissioner for implementation of new lease policy

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts to ensure implementation of the new lease policy issued by the board of Revenue,besides resource mobilization for recovery of all dues from defaulters.

She was addressing a meeting on the new lease policy in the conference hall of her office here. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Deputy Commissioners of four districts of Sargodha division---Mianwali , Khushab,Bhakkar and Sargodha, besides Additional Deputy Commissioners of Revenue of these four districts.

The Commissioner directed the officers to adopt a new policy for setting up of Directory of government land across the division and for awarding contracts of agricultural land in a transparent manner.

She directed to complete all the paper work as soon as possible for awarding contracts of petrol pumps, plazas, shops and factories located on government lands as per new schedule.

The Commissioner also directed to deal with property rights cases on priority basis, besides temporary permission to cultivate agricultural land for three years.

During the meeting Commissioner Dr Farah sought all the details of approved and unapproved residential colonies. She directed action against all the defaulters and 100 percent recovery from them.

The ADCRs of the four districts gave a detailed briefing on commercial land during the meeting.