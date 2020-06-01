UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Implementation Of SOPs Regarding COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Monday directed the deputy commissioners of all districts in the division to implement anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) according to guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Presiding over a meeting to review prevailing COVID-19 situation and measures taken for eradication of this menace, he directed that anti-corona regulations be fully implemented and stern action should be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

On the occasion, the officials concerned briefed the meeting that 3014 coronavirus positive cases were admitted in the division out of which 2599 belonged to Rawalpindi district, 154 Attock, 47 Chakwal, and 257 from Jehlum district.

As many as 108 deaths were reported in the division including 96 in Rawalpindi, six in Attock, four in Jehlum and three in Chakwal district, the officials briefed.

The meeting was briefed that 1362 patients have been recovered while 3714 were quarantined in 46 facilitation centers of the division.

