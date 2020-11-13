UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Implementation Of Supreme Court's Water Commission Orders

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner for implementation of Supreme Court's Water Commission orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday directed the deputy commissioners and officers of departments concerned of all districts of the division to ensure implementation of the orders of Supreme Court's Water Commission in letter and spirit so that required facilities could be provided to the people.

He issued these directives while addressing video link meeting from his office here to review the implementation of the orders of the Water Commission given to Public Health Engineering and other departments as well as implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 and anti-dog campaign.

He asked the deputy commissioners not only to extend full cooperation and support to officers of the departments concerned but also provide technical assistance and land acquisition so that all development schemes could be completed in time in accordance with the directives of the Water Commission.

While expressing his grave concerns over increasing cases of COVID-19, the commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to implement the SOPs against coronavirus in their respective districts, disseminate precautionary measures to public as the situation could not be brought under control without support of masses.

The fumigation and disinfection process should be carried out at public places, shopping malls, Masajid, offices and gymkhanas twice in a week, he said and added that strict monitoring regard implementation of SOPs in schools should also be vigorously carried out.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to gear up anti-dog campaign and ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccines in sufficient quantity in all government hospitals of their respective districts.

The deputy commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division also briefed the Commissioner about the pace of work regarding implementation of the orders of the Water Commission, implementation of SOPs against COVID-19 and anti-dog campaigns in their respective limitations.

