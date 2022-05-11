Commissioner for implementation on one-dish law

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabeel Javed on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding implementation of one-dish policy in which deputy commissioners of four districts and officers concerned were also present.

He ordered the deputy commissioners to form special squads to conduct raids and check implementation across the division.

The commissioner said wedding ceremonies should be concluded at 10pm and directedassistant commissioners to visit marriage halls daily.