Commissioner for implementation on price control mechanism

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan on Sunday directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts of the division to ensure implementation on the price control mechanism in accordance with the government directions.

Chairing a meeting to review price control mechanism, he said that prices of vegetables, fruits, sugar, flour and pulses should be checked regularly and no one would be allowed to increase the price of any commodity unduly.

The Commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to continue their regular visits to the vegetable markets and monitor the fruits and vegetables bidding process.

He directed them to send profiteers behind the bars and take strict action against hoarders and adulterators.

He asked the deputy commissioners to hold regular meetings with Karyana Associations to ensure pricing mechanism checking and implementation on the same.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Extra AssistantDirector Agriculture Marketing and other officers attended the meeting while DeputyCommissioners of Jhang, Toba and Chiniot participated through video link.