Commissioner for implementing corona SOPs strictly at cattle markets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Sunday ordered the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs in cattle market.

Presiding over a review meeting to establish cattle markets across the division, she directed that temporary sale points and cattle markets be set up away from residential areas.

The Commissioner said the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in bazaars, streets and markets should be strongly discouraged.

She said that animals should be soled only at sale points, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the sellers.

Dr Farah Masood directed the deputy commissioners to provide all kinds of necessary facilities to buyers and sellers in the cattle markets.

She advised that public should follow SOPs properly. "Nobody would be allowed to enter cattle markets without masks and both buyers and sellers would use hand sanitizers and masks", she warned.

Coordination Officer Cattle Market Management Company, Dr. Aftab, informed the meeting that four, out of 12 cattle markets established in the division which would remain functional round the clock for the next ten days, while the other 8 markets would remain functional in their respective days.

All arrangements have been made in the cattle markets in the city, he added.

The meeting was attended by DCs of all four districts, ADCG Sargodha Bilal Feroz,Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Naqvi and officers of departments concerned.