Commissioner for improvement at Sahulat Bazaars

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Monday directed officials concerned to improve arrangements at Sahulat Bazaars.

He visited Shamsabad and Mumtazabad Bazaars and stated that Punjab government was offering sugar at Rs 85 kg to citizens.

The basic aim of introducing Sahulat Bazaars was to provide items of daily use to masses on cheapest possible prices. The administration will make these bazaars successful in order to defeat inflation mafia. He directed administration to ensure maximum relief to masses. He also directed deputy commissioners of Vehari, Khanewal, Lodhran and Multan to visit Sahulat bazaars personally to improve services.