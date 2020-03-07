UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Improvement Of Public Service Standard Public Representative Cooperate With Administration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:08 PM

Commissioner for improvement of public service standard public representative cooperate with administration

Commissioner said that for the improvement of public service standard public representative should cooperate with administration and also identity the problems; adding that set priorities for such developments projects that benefit the majority of the public

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner said that for the improvement of public service standard public representative should cooperate with administration and also identity the problems; adding that set priorities for such developments projects that benefit the majority of the public.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee.In meeting members of provincial Assembly across the division Abdul Rehman Babli, Ifftikhar Gondal, Akther Dhandla, Sajida Aheer, Shamim Aftab, Muneeb Sultan, Sardar Ghulam Asghar Lahri, RPO Afzal Kusar, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DPO Ammara Ather, DC's of three district and DPO's including SE's of Buildings, Highways, Public Health Engineering, Director Agriculture, education, Health, Development and other officers of provincial and Federal departments were also present. Dr. Farah Masood urged the public representatives to assist in the management of the duties and responsibility of the administrative officers, as well as monitor the quality and sustainability of development projects so that social issues can be resolved through mutual cooperation.

She directed the officers to participate the Parliamentarians in the committee established for the public awareness and construction projects and their suggestion and advices should be given importance. In meeting, RPO Afzal Kausar gave a briefing on the security arrangement saying that the integrated cooperation and efforts have reduced crime rates across the division; adding that through completion of forensic lab and safe city projects at Division level the peace and security can be ensured.

Director Health Abdullah Rana giving that details about corona virus and polio said that all arrangement have been made to deal with corona virus and specific wards have been established at all the DHQs levels.

More than 14 lac children were vaccinated during the second polio campaign this year, he added. During the meeting, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Naqvi gave the details of the performance of 114 Price Magistrate of the Division. He told that the price magistrates raided more than 50,000 and fined Rs. 45 lakh; adding that an FIR was registered against 29 profiteers and 21 were arrested. Assistant director food Ifftikhar chaudhary told that 45 lakh metric ton of wheat would be purchased this year across the Punjab while the target of wheat procurement in Sargodha division has been fixed at 3 lakh 68 thousands 946 metric ton; and the 36 procurement centers in the division would begin operation from 15 March. At the meeting, the members of the provincial Assembly also identified development and others problems. Later on Director Development Shakeel Numan briefed the ongoing work on1434 schemes of various programs in the division.

Related Topics

Assembly Polio Education Punjab Agriculture Farah Numan Sargodha Price Shakeel March FIR All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Police arrested 8 accused recovered 20 bottle of l ..

1 minute ago

Match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmis ..

17 minutes ago

South Africa bowl against Australia in series-swee ..

1 minute ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Wants 'Transparent M ..

3 minutes ago

Chas prize distributed among cops for arresting PO ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-father-in-law shot dead in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.