Commissioner for improvement of public service standard public representative cooperate with administration

Commissioner said that for the improvement of public service standard public representative should cooperate with administration and also identity the problems; adding that set priorities for such developments projects that benefit the majority of the public

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner said that for the improvement of public service standard public representative should cooperate with administration and also identity the problems; adding that set priorities for such developments projects that benefit the majority of the public.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee.In meeting members of provincial Assembly across the division Abdul Rehman Babli, Ifftikhar Gondal, Akther Dhandla, Sajida Aheer, Shamim Aftab, Muneeb Sultan, Sardar Ghulam Asghar Lahri, RPO Afzal Kusar, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DPO Ammara Ather, DC's of three district and DPO's including SE's of Buildings, Highways, Public Health Engineering, Director Agriculture, education, Health, Development and other officers of provincial and Federal departments were also present. Dr. Farah Masood urged the public representatives to assist in the management of the duties and responsibility of the administrative officers, as well as monitor the quality and sustainability of development projects so that social issues can be resolved through mutual cooperation.

She directed the officers to participate the Parliamentarians in the committee established for the public awareness and construction projects and their suggestion and advices should be given importance. In meeting, RPO Afzal Kausar gave a briefing on the security arrangement saying that the integrated cooperation and efforts have reduced crime rates across the division; adding that through completion of forensic lab and safe city projects at Division level the peace and security can be ensured.

Director Health Abdullah Rana giving that details about corona virus and polio said that all arrangement have been made to deal with corona virus and specific wards have been established at all the DHQs levels.

More than 14 lac children were vaccinated during the second polio campaign this year, he added. During the meeting, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Naqvi gave the details of the performance of 114 Price Magistrate of the Division. He told that the price magistrates raided more than 50,000 and fined Rs. 45 lakh; adding that an FIR was registered against 29 profiteers and 21 were arrested. Assistant director food Ifftikhar chaudhary told that 45 lakh metric ton of wheat would be purchased this year across the Punjab while the target of wheat procurement in Sargodha division has been fixed at 3 lakh 68 thousands 946 metric ton; and the 36 procurement centers in the division would begin operation from 15 March. At the meeting, the members of the provincial Assembly also identified development and others problems. Later on Director Development Shakeel Numan briefed the ongoing work on1434 schemes of various programs in the division.