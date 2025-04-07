Open Menu

Commissioner For Improving City Parks Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner for improving city parks condition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Monday pledged to improve condition of all the parks

in the city and made functional a beautiful stone-structure fountain at Arts Council park that

was dysfunctional for the last several years.

The commissioner conducted visits to different parks in the city and checked different parts

of the parks besides talking to visitors to get their feedback and suggestions.

He issued instructions and ordered for improving condition of washrooms

and lighting arrangements.

He said beautiful stone structure fountain that was dysfunctional for the last several years

at the Arts Council park had also been made functional.

The commissioner said he would continue to visit city parks to bring about further

improvement.

