Commissioner for improving garbage disposal system in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to improve the cleaning system and modernize the garbage disposal in Metropolitan Corporation with partnership of a private company, the meeting was presided over by Commissioner Sargodha division, Dr Farah Masood here on Friday.

DC Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, ADCR Capt (R) Shoaib Ali, ADCG BilalFeroz, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid, Deputy Director Finance Shafique ur Rehman and Metropolitan officers were also present in the meeting.

Giving briefing to the meeting, CEO of Private Waste Management Company Kashif Raza said that they collecting 400 tons of garbage daily from the metropolitan corporation; however corporation has only 200 tons of garbage collection machinery and manpower, adding that if the private waste management company was entrusted with the responsibility then all machinery and staff could be taken from the Metropolitan while the responsibility of the management will be on company.

He said that in the first phase all 22 union councils of the metropolitan corporation would have garbage disposal on a daily basis and the garbage picked up will be ensured by dumping safely at the landfill site, adding that the west management company will make its complaint centre and give the toll free number to the public where complaints received will be promptly resolved.

He further said that the company will be responsible for lifting the garbage by dividing the city into two parts and setting in the sector charge at UC level. The company will also launch a special campaign in this regard with environmentally friendly initiatives. The meeting also considered suggestions for setting up a Sargodha waste management company.