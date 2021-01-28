UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Improving Liaison With People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Commissioner for improving liaison with people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Thursday directed the district administration officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them in order to get public support and cooperation.

The commissioner emphasized that officers of the district administrations would have to re-build public confidence on them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way.

He directed them to go to their field/ areas and make best efforts to serve the people and win their confidence and support.

