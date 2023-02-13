Commissioner for improving MCF services

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday directed the Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) to improve its services for facilitating the citizens.

After taking briefing on the performance of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad, she directed the officers concerned to adopt a comprehensive strategy for resolving the problems of people.

She also directed for chalking out a plan to make streetlights functional and redressing the public complaints within 24 hours.

She directed the building inspectors to provide details of buildings which were constructed without approval of maps.

The commissioner also directed for repair and maintenance of the Municipal library, Nazria Pakistan Hall and the constitution of a committee comprising professors for the purchase of books for Municipal library.

She further directed for making the public toilets functional within two days, repair and maintenance of overhead bridges, beautification of underpasses and clearing pension cases of retired employees, family pension and death grants etc.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain Nutt briefed the commissioner about different matters of the corporation.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Mahmood, Director Development Dr Naveed Ahmed Olakh and other officers were present on the occasion.

The commissioner visited the board of intermediate and secondary education Faisalabadand presided over the departmental promotion committee meeting.