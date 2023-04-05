Commissioner for improving parks through public-private partnerships

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Recreational parks will be beautified and improved through public-private partnerships in Bahawalpur Division. This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur division while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhawan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Maher Khalid Ahmed, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr.

Ehtsham Anwar said that all resources will be utilized to make the three districts beautiful and green. He said that recreational facilities will also be increased through public-private partnerships at parks. He said that public parks will be improved by increasing recreational facilities and historic buildings will be renovated.

He said that an awareness campaign will be launched to promote healthy and cleaning activities among the citizens. Traffic signals will be activated to reduce traffic problems. He said that a campaign will be launched to remove encroachments with the help of traders and civil society. Deputy Commissioners of the three districts briefed the meeting about the development works in their respective districts.