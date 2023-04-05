Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Improving Parks Through Public-private Partnerships

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner for improving parks through public-private partnerships

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Recreational parks will be beautified and improved through public-private partnerships in Bahawalpur Division. This was told by Commissioner Bahawalpur division while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office today.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhawan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Maher Khalid Ahmed, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr.

Ehtsham Anwar said that all resources will be utilized to make the three districts beautiful and green. He said that recreational facilities will also be increased through public-private partnerships at parks. He said that public parks will be improved by increasing recreational facilities and historic buildings will be renovated.

He said that an awareness campaign will be launched to promote healthy and cleaning activities among the citizens. Traffic signals will be activated to reduce traffic problems. He said that a campaign will be launched to remove encroachments with the help of traders and civil society. Deputy Commissioners of the three districts briefed the meeting about the development works in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Civil Society Company Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Shakeel Cholistan All

Recent Stories

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

10 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

22 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

1 hour ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.