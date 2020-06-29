Commissioner for improving power supply system before monsoon rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Monday asked the Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon to improve power supply system before start of expected heavy monsoon rains.

In a meeting here, the commissioner asked the HESCO chief to avoid loadshedding during monsoon rains so that authorities concerned could be able to dispose off the accumulated rainwater.

He also directed for improving provision of electricity from two feeders powering important pumping stations of WASA in order to avert interruption during de-watering process. The HESCO Chief assured the arrangement before start of monsoon rains.