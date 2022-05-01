Commissioner for improving sanitation arrangements in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Sunday reviewed the overall cleanliness condition of the provincial capital and directed the departments concerned to ensure zero waste operation during Eid holidays.

He directed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for further improving sanitation arrangements in the provincial capital.

He was chairing a review meeting on arrangements regarding Eid-ul-Fitr at his office here which was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Chattha, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officers Rafia Haider and all assistant commissioners (ACs) of the city.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner instructed the LWMC to launch its zero waste operation following by the washing and sweeping of mosques, graveyards and Eidgahs across the city.

The meeting was briefed that special duties of staff and operational officers have been assigned in order to ensure exemplary cleanliness services on Eid and to facilitate the public. All town managers and fleet in charges will ensure the presence of machinery and workers on emergency basis for complete implementation of Waste Management Plan on Eid-ul-Fitr. The washing process of mosques is being carried out in full pace to achieve timely target.

The commissioner directed the ACs to remain active in the field during the Eid. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated over cleanliness of the city. The complaints of citizens would be resolved on priority basis.