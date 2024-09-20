Open Menu

Commissioner For Improving Treatment Facilities At FIC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Friday directed for improvement in the treatment facilities at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

Presiding over a meeting here, she said the government was spending huge money on health sector to provide quality service to the ailing humanity in the hospitals. Therefore, the hospital administration should take appropriate steps for improving treatment facilities and use of available resources judiciously and wisely, she added.

She said that hospital administration should avoid from time-pass policy as it would sabotage the government efforts to facilitate the patients at maximum extent in the hospitals.

She directed the FIC management to keep entire machinery of the hospital in working condition while the doctors and paramedics should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

The hospital could be inspected surprisingly and strict action would be taken against the negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements, she added.

