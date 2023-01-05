UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Increase In External Security Of Swat District Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner for increase in external security of Swat district Jail

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday directed the concerned quarters to beef up the external security of Swat district Jail.

He visited District Jail Swat along with Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan and reviewed the security arrangements besides facilities being provided to the inmates.

On the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Syed Rahim Shah gave a briefing regarding the security measures and facilities at the jail.

On this occasion, they reviewed the internal and external security of the jail, met with inmates in the male and female barracks and asked about their problems and available facilities including sports arena, food quality, rehabilitation centre, vocational training centre, classes in the Juvenile school.

The Commissioner spoke to the teachers and children, inmates in the jail and also met with doctors, and other staff. He also inspected the jail hospital OPD and inquired about the well-being of the patients.

During the briefing on behalf of the Deputy Superintendent Jail informed that construction of a retaining wall and jail road and the installation of night vision cameras are in the process.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai issued orders to ensure early progress on the installation of night vision cameras and the construction of a retaining wall and road.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan issued orders to send the plan to the district administration to organize a sports gala for the prisoners.

