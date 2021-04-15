Commissioner for increase in setting up Sasta Bazaars across Dera in Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Dera Amir Latif on Thursday said sasta bazaars have been set up during the Holy month of Ramadan on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide food items including cochineal, flour and ghee to the citizens on government rates.

He said through these Sasta Bazaars, people were getting discounted food items at same place. The month of Ramadan was a month of blessings and mercy, he said adding, "No one will be allowed to sell groceries at exorbitant prices." He expressed these views on the occasion of a visit to a Sasta bazaar set up by the district administration at Haq Nawaz Park in Dera Ismail Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah Awan, District Food Controller Rahyat Khan, Inspector Sardar Junaid Gandapura and Haji Ghulam Sobhani, President All Grocery Association and others were also present during the visit.

The Commissioner Dera expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the people in these Sasta bazaars and directed the concerned quarters to increase the same on different points across Dera to facilitate the people.

A stall has also been set up in Sasta bazaar for the supply of Rs. 82 per kg of sugar in connection with the month of Ramadan with the efforts of the district administration and the Food Department.

He also inspected the food items at other stalls set up in Sasta bazaar and met the people and talked to them about the provision of food items to which the people expressed their satisfaction.

Commissioner Dera Amir Latif said no one would be allowed to sell groceries at higher than government rates during the Holy month of Ramadan. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against vendors selling expensive items in accordance with the law, he warned.