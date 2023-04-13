UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Increasing Checking Points To Curb Wheat Smuggling Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Commissioner for increasing checking points to curb wheat smuggling mafia

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed food department officials to enhance checking points in order to curb the wheat smuggling mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed food department officials to enhance checking points in order to curb the wheat smuggling mafia.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting here on Thursday.

He said that 6,51,000 target fixed for the wheat procurement campaign across the division and ordered to obtain it as early as possible.

Giving briefing, Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar said that the wheat procurement campaign was in progress at the 48 wheat procurement centers of the division.

Over 1.8 million gunny bags have been distributed among growers while 68128 metric tons of wheat procured so far in the division.

Likewise, 83 raids were conducted against the wheat smuggling mafia and 74 vehicles involved in wheat smuggling were impounded. 1632 metric tons of wheat was seized and deposited at the wheat procurement centers.

Earlier, chairing the meeting at WASA office, Commissioner directed officials to form various committees to keep record of fuel consumption, repair of vehicles and others.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the citizens have concerns with WASA and most of the complaints are received regarding it.

The pending schemes for many years have had negative effects on the business, and living style of the citizens.

It's the responsibility of WASA to ensure repairing and maintenance of roads after digging. Commissioner Aamir Khattak clearly said that no tender should be given to one contractor.

He ordered early outsourcing of the recovery process to improve the recovery targets.

Director Development Rubina Kausar, MD WASA Chaudhary Danish and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Multan Business Vehicles Progress Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Moderniza ..

Ukraine to Become Member of EU, Requires Modernization, Reconstruction-European ..

2 minutes ago
 Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwre ..

Toll rises to 24 in latest Tunisia migrant shipwreck tragedy

2 minutes ago
 NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliamen ..

NA voices concern over 'attempt to usurp Parliament's authority to legislate'

33 seconds ago
 Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

Protest held against murder of Dr Sawand

35 seconds ago
 Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Ba ..

Russian Jets Escort Norwegian Patrol Plane Over Barents Sea Near Russian Airspac ..

36 seconds ago
 Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to ..

Japan, US Conduct Air Force Drills in Response to North Korea's Missile Launch - ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.