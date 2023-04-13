Commissioner for increasing checking points to curb wheat smuggling mafia

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed food department officials to enhance checking points in order to curb the wheat smuggling mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed food department officials to enhance checking points in order to curb the wheat smuggling mafia.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting here on Thursday.

He said that 6,51,000 target fixed for the wheat procurement campaign across the division and ordered to obtain it as early as possible.

Giving briefing, Deputy Director Food Shahid Khokhar said that the wheat procurement campaign was in progress at the 48 wheat procurement centers of the division.

Over 1.8 million gunny bags have been distributed among growers while 68128 metric tons of wheat procured so far in the division.

Likewise, 83 raids were conducted against the wheat smuggling mafia and 74 vehicles involved in wheat smuggling were impounded. 1632 metric tons of wheat was seized and deposited at the wheat procurement centers.

Earlier, chairing the meeting at WASA office, Commissioner directed officials to form various committees to keep record of fuel consumption, repair of vehicles and others.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the citizens have concerns with WASA and most of the complaints are received regarding it.

The pending schemes for many years have had negative effects on the business, and living style of the citizens.

It's the responsibility of WASA to ensure repairing and maintenance of roads after digging. Commissioner Aamir Khattak clearly said that no tender should be given to one contractor.

He ordered early outsourcing of the recovery process to improve the recovery targets.

Director Development Rubina Kausar, MD WASA Chaudhary Danish and other officers were present.