Commissioner for indiscriminate action against quacks

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Care Commission in collaboration with Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Peoples University of Medical and Health Science for Women organized an awareness seminar on the topic of "Quakes: cancer for Society" at PUMHS Auditorium.

Delivering the presidential speech, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that the quakes were playing with the human lives for few pennies and were cause of spread of Hepatitis B, C and other fatal diseases therefore effective action against the non qualified doctors was need of time.

The commissioner said that the district administration, Health Department, Sindh Healthcare Commission and the police were engaged in action against quakes while the orders of Sindh High Court were clear for action against quakes and registration of cases against them.

The commissioner appealed the public to extend cooperation to Department of Health and administration in initiating action non qualified doctors.

Addressing the seminar Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that action against quakes is in progress without accepting any pressure and each person of the society has to play its role in elimination of quakes in order to protect the society from such elements.

He said that some of the persons having vested interests and linked to the field of health were creating obstructions in action adding that quakes and those involved in the trade of illegal drugs were permanent danger for the human health.

Addressing the seminar, representatives of Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Riaz Ahmed and Dr Lubna said that except those registered from PMDC, NCT, NCH and PNS all other doctors, nurses, hakims, health centers and Homeopathic doctors are illegal and more cooperation was required by public, police and district administration for action against quakes in order to bring all of them in the circle of law through proper registration.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gulshan Memon, District Health Officer Dr. Moinuddin Sheikh, Dr. Saleh Khaskheli and others also addressed the seminar and stressed on action against quakes playing with human lives and to further strengthen the health sector.