Commissioner For Inspection Of Industrial Units, Poultry Sheds And Kilns

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Commissioner for inspection of industrial units, poultry sheds and kilns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, termed a zero-tolerance policy for the prevention of environmental pollution and ordered the environment department for the thorough inspection of industrial units, poultry sheds, and brick kilns.

He expressed these views while chairing the divisional environmental committee meeting here on Tuesday. He directed to include civil society and stakeholders in the campaign against smog.

Various cases including new petrol pumps, cold storage, and warehouses were approved in the meeting.

The commissioner ordered departments concerned to complete NOCs of petrol pumps in the timeline on merit.

He warned that strict action would be taken over violation of SOPs of infrastructure and master plan. He asked to accelerate the process of shifting brick kilns to zigzag technology across the division. He said that complete scrutiny of commercial building maps and parking areas would be made.

