Commissioner for intensifying efforts to eradicate menace of drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Zafarul islam Thursday directed the departments concerned to intensify the efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Apex Committee held here at his office which was attended by Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, DC Tank, DC South Waziristan (Upper), DC South Waziristan (Lower), Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah, representatives of departments concerned including Excise and Taxation Department, Anti-Narcotics, Police, Special Branch and others.

During the meeting, a briefing was given to the commissioner by the departments concerned about the steps taken for prevention of drugs.

On which, the commissioner directed that a report regarding all the steps taken for the purpose should be presented before the meetings on monthly basis. All the departments concerned should ensure their attendance in all the meetings held in this regard.

He directed all the departments to immediately nominate their respective focal persons for the purpose.

He said the Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics departments would take the lead in dealing with drugs while other departments concerned would ensure their full cooperation.

The commissioner said along with breaking the supply chain of drugs, we should have to reach out to the main suppliers in order to root out the menace of drugs from society.

He also directed to make mapping of universities, colleges and schools so that practical steps could be taken under a better plan. Similarly, he said, the awareness sessions should also be conducted in various educational institutions to create awareness among youth about the negative impacts of drugs on the society.

Besides, he said, the banners should also be displayed at various prominent places for more awareness in order to cleanse the society from the scourge of drugs.

He vowed that all out efforts would be made to root out this menace from all districts of the division.

APP/akt