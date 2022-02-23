Commissioner for issuing show cause notices to WASA officials over delay in uplift projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, expressed displeasure over delay in WASA schemes and directed to issue show cause notices to concerned XENs, SDOs over slow pace of work.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting to review performance of WASA here on Wednesday.

Commissioner said that the officers who were consistently performing poor would be used to surrender.

There is no place for inefficient officers in the division. Poor performance of WASA is causing problems for the divisional as well as district administration, he added.

He warned WASA to mend its way for immediate solution of the public problems.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that WASA has no shortage of workforce and delay in development schemes despite complete workforce was proof of dishonesty.

He directed to complete the schemes in time in two shifts by placing additional labour.

While giving briefing, MD WASA Shahzad Munir said that new 52 schemes of WASA, 9 ongoing, 22 of CDP and 4 schemes of SAP were included.

Director Development Multan division Rubina Kausar, Deputy Director Development Irfan Anjum, WASA Directors, XEN, SDOs, Sub Engineers were present in the meeting.