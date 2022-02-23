UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Issuing Show Cause Notices To WASA Officials Over Delay In Uplift Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner for issuing show cause notices to WASA officials over delay in uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, expressed displeasure over delay in WASA schemes and directed to issue show cause notices to concerned XENs, SDOs over slow pace of work.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting to review performance of WASA here on Wednesday.

Commissioner said that the officers who were consistently performing poor would be used to surrender.

There is no place for inefficient officers in the division. Poor performance of WASA is causing problems for the divisional as well as district administration, he added.

He warned WASA to mend its way for immediate solution of the public problems.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that WASA has no shortage of workforce and delay in development schemes despite complete workforce was proof of dishonesty.

He directed to complete the schemes in time in two shifts by placing additional labour.

While giving briefing, MD WASA Shahzad Munir said that new 52 schemes of WASA, 9 ongoing, 22 of CDP and 4 schemes of SAP were included.

Director Development Multan division Rubina Kausar, Deputy Director Development Irfan Anjum, WASA Directors, XEN, SDOs, Sub Engineers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Poor Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

10 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

10 minutes ago
 Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Download ..

Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Downloads on Day 3 After Launching

10 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' exp ..

Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' export in 1st half

10 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COV ..

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COVID-19

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>