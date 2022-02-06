UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Joint Efforts Of Stakeholders To Beautify Rwp City

Published February 06, 2022

Commissioner for joint efforts of stakeholders to beautify Rwp city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that joint efforts would be made by all the stakeholders for beautification of Rawalpindi city.

He informed that Rawalpindi city would be brought at par with Federal capital in beauty. The Commissioner said that he had reviewed the progress of 'Glorious Rawalpindi Project' and Rawalpindi City would soon be brought at par with the federal capital in beauty.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the Commissioner said, "We need to focus Rashid Minhas road and Murree road. All officers concerned had been directed to visit these roads and ensure everything there up to the mark." He said that the citizens would soon see a visible change as work was underway to preserve, beautify and reinvigorate the historic Rawalpindi city. The Punjab government, he said had already notified the Task Force comprising 11 members for the revival of Rawalpindi city with the title of 'Glorious Rawalpindi.' He said that all the stakeholders were on the same page with respect to the revival and beautification of the city and all were committed to put their joint efforts to make the city, a tourist hub. All-out efforts would be made to make the city clean and good looking particularly for the visitors, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood said that efforts were being made to restore the historic status of Rawalpindi district, adding, under the 'Glorious Rawalpindi project' the administration in collaboration with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was striving to renovate the old buildings, uplifting Rashid Minhas Road, restoring green belts, making entry and exit routes attractive and completing the road carpeting project of several roads including Murree Road to promote tourism.

All the departments concerned were cooperating to make the 'Glorious Rawalpindi project' a success and all available resources would be utilized for the improvement of the city. He said that concerted efforts would be made to uplift different areas of the city and make it a neat and clean town.

He said that the authorities concerned were directed to formulate a comprehensive plan to address traffic congestion issue, remove encroachments, beautify different city areas, and shift whole sale markets besides identifying new spots for setting up food streets.

