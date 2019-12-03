UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Joint Efforts To Eliminate Corruption

Commissioner for joint efforts to eliminate corruption

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for observing World Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2019

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner stressed upon joint efforts to eliminate bribery and corruption as secret of the country's economic and social development lies in a corruption-free society.

Officers from all departments shall perform their duties promptly and solve the problems of people coming to offices on priority basis, he vowed and instructed all officers to organize programs in connection with World Anti-corruption Anti-Bribery Day at tehsil and district level during the week and submit the schedule of programs to commissioner office.

He said in order to protect young generation from the menace of corruption and bribery, awareness programs and seminars shall be organized in schools and colleges.

He said in order to create awareness among public, a walk would be organized on December 9 at divisional, district and tehsil headquarters with participation of students from schools and colleges, teachers, civil society, and officials of all departments.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad, Mir Nadir Ali Abro, said bribery and corruption were social evils and elimination of corruption from Pakistan was religious and moral responsibility of all of us.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naushero Feroze Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo briefed the meeting about the programs being organized in connection with the World Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Day in their Districts.

Representatives of Traders Associations assured their cooperation and participation in the programs and rally to be organized in connection with the Day.

