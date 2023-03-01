UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Keeping Digital Record Of Complaints Received At Open Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner for keeping digital record of complaints received at open courts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar has said that the computerized record of all the complaints received at open courts should be prepared and the feedback of the departments should also be included in that record so that public problems could be resolved systematically.

He was chairing the monthly revenue public service court that was organized at the Deputy Commissioner Office Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur- Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mohsin Nisar, and revenue officers and revenue staff were present on the occasion.

The commissioner heard the revenue-related problems of people and issued orders to solve them. He said that the main objective of holding open courts was to address revenue-related problems.

He said that the revenue public service was being organized in the first two working days of every month and the public was getting relief from revenue-related problems.

