Commissioner for launching anti-smog crackdown across Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday directed the departments concerned to launch anti-smog crackdown across the division.

He ordered to take action against people involved in burning wastage of crops and waste.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over divisional anti-smog committee meeting here.

He asked departments concerned to seal the factories becoming cause of environmental pollution by sending notices.

He said that transport department and traffic police to take action against smoke emitting vehicles.

He asked Deputy Commissioners to run the anti-smog drive effectively at their districts concerned.

The brick kilns on old technology will remain closed from November 7 to December 31.

He directed to shift the brick kilns across the division on latest zig-zag technology.

Javed Akhtar said that steps were being taken on war footing to control pollution under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, DG MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and others were also present.