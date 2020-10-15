UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Launching Anti-smog Crackdown Across Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Commissioner for launching anti-smog crackdown across Multan division

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday directed the departments concerned to launch anti-smog crackdown across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday directed the departments concerned to launch anti-smog crackdown across the division.

He ordered to take action against people involved in burning wastage of crops and waste.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over divisional anti-smog committee meeting here.

He asked departments concerned to seal the factories becoming cause of environmental pollution by sending notices.

He said that transport department and traffic police to take action against smoke emitting vehicles.

He asked Deputy Commissioners to run the anti-smog drive effectively at their districts concerned.

The brick kilns on old technology will remain closed from November 7 to December 31.

He directed to shift the brick kilns across the division on latest zig-zag technology.

Javed Akhtar said that steps were being taken on war footing to control pollution under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, DG MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and others were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Traffic Muhammad Ali November December From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PMD’s first rally in Gujranwala:  Lahore police ..

8 minutes ago

Asian, European stocks sink as virus, stimulus sou ..

4 minutes ago

French-Colombian Investment Treaty Comes Into Forc ..

4 minutes ago

WTT Youth Series set to launch in 2021

4 minutes ago

Army arranges medical camp in South Waziristan

4 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned over LoC ceasefire violat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.