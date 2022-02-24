UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Launching Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner for launching crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, on Thursday ordered to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

He said Punjab government had issued clear directions for adopting zero tolerance policy over profiteering and hoarding.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to send commission mafia involved in creating shortage of commodities to jail.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review steps regarding price control here.

He directed the price magistrates to improve their performance and took action against big hoarders and profiteers.

He informed that millions of rupees fine had been imposed to various profiteers so far across the division and added that the mafia involved in artificial inflation would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the district officials to monitor the auction process in the main markets.

He said price control feedback mechanism had been established at Commissioner office to review performance of the officials on daily basis.

He said demand and supply mechanism was being monitored.

District Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said over 15,000 people benefitted from Ehsaas Dastar Khwan so far.

While giving briefing to Commissioner, District Commissioners from Multan division said price control magistrates carried out 2,1760 raids against profiteers in the division. More than Rs 4.1 million fines, 37 First Information Reports registered and 74 illegal profiteers were arrested.

Likewise, 367 agricultural fair price shops were functional in the division while 11128 shops were registered under Ehsaas Ration programme across the division. No case of dengue was reported in the division.

About 2210 anti-dengue teams had served 35 notices during surveillance while RED three vaccine target had been achieved.

Later, Dr Irshad Ahmad paid surprise visit to fruit vegetable market to monitor the auction process.

