UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Launching Crackdown Against Wheat Hoarding, Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner for launching crackdown against wheat hoarding, profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed the officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against wheat hoarding and profiteering across the division.

During his visit to different wheat procurement centers here Monday, the Commissioner said that wheat procurement was continued with full swing at all centers. He said that procurement centers would continue purchasing even after achieving the target, adding that all possible efforts were being made to procure wheat more than the set target. He directed the officers concerned to check undeclared stock and ensure strict action against profiteering and hoarding of wheat.

Giving his briefing on the occasion, Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar informed the Commissioner that he himself was monitoring the wheat procurement process at all centers. He said that 648,254.3 Matric ton gunny bags (Bardana) have been distributed so for while 455,148 metric ton of wheat has been procured across the division.

He maintained that 70 percent target has been achieved so far while action was also being taken to prevent the smuggling of wheat. He said that the department has recovered 8498 metric ton of wheat by foiling wheat smuggling attempts and taking 241 vehicles into custody. He said that 15 FIRs have been registered against wheat smugglers across the division.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Vehicles All Wheat

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commences International Booksellers Conference

11 minutes ago
 Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Isla ..

Another 93 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

30 minutes ago
 Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan b ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan being held in Doha from today

34 minutes ago
 Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduc ..

Etihad Cargo expands Chinese network with introduction of fourth gateway destina ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler forms BoT of Sharjah Maritime Academy

2 hours ago
 GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.