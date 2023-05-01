Commissioner for launching crackdown against wheat hoarding, profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed the officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against wheat hoarding and profiteering across the division.

During his visit to different wheat procurement centers here Monday, the Commissioner said that wheat procurement was continued with full swing at all centers. He said that procurement centers would continue purchasing even after achieving the target, adding that all possible efforts were being made to procure wheat more than the set target. He directed the officers concerned to check undeclared stock and ensure strict action against profiteering and hoarding of wheat.

Giving his briefing on the occasion, Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar informed the Commissioner that he himself was monitoring the wheat procurement process at all centers. He said that 648,254.3 Matric ton gunny bags (Bardana) have been distributed so for while 455,148 metric ton of wheat has been procured across the division.

He maintained that 70 percent target has been achieved so far while action was also being taken to prevent the smuggling of wheat. He said that the department has recovered 8498 metric ton of wheat by foiling wheat smuggling attempts and taking 241 vehicles into custody. He said that 15 FIRs have been registered against wheat smugglers across the division.