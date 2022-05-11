Commissioner for legal action against marriage act violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Zahid Hussain ordered legal action against violators of the marriage act.

Presiding over a meeting of marriage halls owners and catering association here Wednesday, he said that strict legal action would be initiated against those who would not abide by one-dish law and timings of halls.

He directed the assistant commissioners to regularly check wedding ceremonies at marriage halls,hotels, parks and other places.