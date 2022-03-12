UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Lodging Of FIR Over Wall Chalking

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 12, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Commissioner for lodging of FIR over wall chalking

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to lodge FIRs against the people involved in wall chalking in order to protect beauty of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to lodge FIRs against the people involved in wall chalking in order to protect beauty of the city.

During his visit different union councils of the city to review ongoing public welfare projects, the commissioner said that divisional administration has started different development projects for public welfare.

He said that 1275 manhole covers have been replaced across the division so far under the public welfare project, 3636 street lights have been made functional, 7955 sewerage lines restored and 54,147.84 metric ton garbage have been lifted across the district.

Dr Irshad added that beautification of 39 sports grounds and 67.842 kilometre green belts has been completed, 812 unfit billboards have been confiscated while wall chalking has been removed from 2958 places across the region during the project.

He directed water and sanitation agency (WASA) to resolve issues of water supply pipes leakages. He said that he has visited 48 parks of the city and the third visit was continued in order to resolve public issues.

Officers of WASA, Waste Management Company, PHA, Metropolitan Corporation and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Water Company Visit From

Recent Stories

Zahreer Abbas inducted into PCB's hall of fame

Zahreer Abbas inducted into PCB's hall of fame

9 minutes ago
 Cottage Industry important for economic stability: ..

Cottage Industry important for economic stability: Nauman Kabir

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

35 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

35 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Islam and Feminism' held at SU:

Seminar on 'Islam and Feminism' held at SU:

35 minutes ago
 Two drugs peddlers arrested

Two drugs peddlers arrested

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>