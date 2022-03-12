Commissioner for lodging of FIR over wall chalking

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Saturday directed the officers concerned to lodge FIRs against the people involved in wall chalking in order to protect beauty of the city.

During his visit different union councils of the city to review ongoing public welfare projects, the commissioner said that divisional administration has started different development projects for public welfare.

He said that 1275 manhole covers have been replaced across the division so far under the public welfare project, 3636 street lights have been made functional, 7955 sewerage lines restored and 54,147.84 metric ton garbage have been lifted across the district.

Dr Irshad added that beautification of 39 sports grounds and 67.842 kilometre green belts has been completed, 812 unfit billboards have been confiscated while wall chalking has been removed from 2958 places across the region during the project.

He directed water and sanitation agency (WASA) to resolve issues of water supply pipes leakages. He said that he has visited 48 parks of the city and the third visit was continued in order to resolve public issues.

Officers of WASA, Waste Management Company, PHA, Metropolitan Corporation and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.