Commissioner for making all filtration plants operational in city Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday ordered to make all water filtration plants of the city functional, saying, Punjab government attached great importance with supply of clean drinking water and extension of sewage facilities to citizens.

While presiding over a meeting here, he tasked Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, to make the water filtration plants operational and asked him to make the defunct water filtration plants functional with the help of philanthropists.

The DC said that date of changing filter should be written on all water filtration plants. Timely replacement of water filters was essential for the supply of clean water, he maintained.

Briefing on the occasion, the officials said that WASA has 65 water filtration plants under its control which were all operational, adding that Metropolitan corporation has 84 water filtration plants out of which 62 were operational whereas 22 were non-functional. The water filtration plants had been installed outside 100 schools which were all functional, they informed.

The water was being supplied to the residents of the area from the water filtration plants installed outside the schools.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood were also present in the meeting.