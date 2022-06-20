UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Making All Water Filtration Plants Operational

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak Monday directed officials to make all water filtration plants operational in order to ensure facility of clean drinking water for masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak Monday directed officials to make all water filtration plants operational in order to ensure facility of clean drinking water for masses.

Presiding over a meeting with officers of district administration, municipal corporation, WASA and education departments, he said that provision of clean drinking water and best sewerage arrangements were top priorities of the provincial government. He directed officers to make all water filtration plants operational with the help of local philanthropists.

He said that water filtration plants installed at schools, colleges, hospitals and offices were the responsibility of officers concerned.

He advised officials to replace water filters in time.

Commissioner was informed that 65 water filtration plants were operational under the supervision of water and sanitation agency (WASA). Out of 84 plants under the metropolitan corporation, were operational while 29 others dysfunctional due to technical faults.

He was informed that 100 plants installed outside the school buildings were operational and benefiting the local residents with facility of clean drinking water.

