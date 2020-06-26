UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Making Arrangements To Meet Emergency In Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner for making arrangements to meet emergency in monsoon

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh has directed officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy to cope with any hazard or disaster in heavy monsoon rains and apprised about steps taken for tackling untoward situation. According to a hand out on Friday Commissioner said this while chairing a meeting to review pre-monsoon and flood arrangements at his office on Friday, which was attended by DC Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon, DC Umerkot Nadeem Memon, DC Tharparkar Nawaz Soho, SSP Jawed Baloch and relevant officers of local government, public health and HESCO.

He directed officials of public health and municipal committees to make necessary arrangements for desilting of drains and submit detailed reports in this regard.

Commissioner instructed police officials to take all out efforts for shifting of rain affectees to safer places during monsoon rains.

He directed the health department to ensure availability of life saving medicines in hospitals with availability of doctors and paramedics round the clock. He directed HESCO officials to ensure interrupted supply and lighting systems during heavy rainfall so that life and property of people could be protected.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings with relevant district officials for carrying out relief activities during monsoon rains. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

