UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Making Best Arrangements For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Commissioner for making best arrangements for Ramazan

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed Saturday instructed all government departments to make best arrangements for Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed Saturday instructed all government departments to make best arrangements for Ramazan.

In a statement issued here, Dr Irshad directed officers to ensure implementation on Ramazan Ordinance.

The Metropolitain Corporation should make all streets lights functional, especially during the "Sehri and Taraweeh".

The price control magistrates should make the official price lists clearly displayed in the markets. Apart from this, special focus should be given on cleanliness across the city. Multan Electric Power Company should ensure uninterrupted power supply especially during hours of Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh.

Related Topics

Multan Company Price Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Ukrainian Airstri ..

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Ukrainian Airstrikes on Belgorod Oil Depot

32 seconds ago
 121,552 people provided emergency services in Marc ..

121,552 people provided emergency services in March

33 seconds ago
 UK Braces for Protests Over Soaring Cost of Living ..

UK Braces for Protests Over Soaring Cost of Living, Energy Prices

35 seconds ago
 14 held, 45 shops sealed for overcharging

14 held, 45 shops sealed for overcharging

36 seconds ago
 Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

Miley Cyrus contracts COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

Chiniot chamber delegation visits SCCI

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.