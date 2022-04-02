Commissioner for making best arrangements for Ramazan

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed Saturday instructed all government departments to make best arrangements for Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed Saturday instructed all government departments to make best arrangements for Ramazan.

In a statement issued here, Dr Irshad directed officers to ensure implementation on Ramazan Ordinance.

The Metropolitain Corporation should make all streets lights functional, especially during the "Sehri and Taraweeh".

The price control magistrates should make the official price lists clearly displayed in the markets. Apart from this, special focus should be given on cleanliness across the city. Multan Electric Power Company should ensure uninterrupted power supply especially during hours of Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh.