Commissioner for making city green, beautiful

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday directed the administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority to make the city green and beautiful under the beautification plan.

Presiding over a meeting regarding performance of PHA at his office, the commissioner said that a special task had been given to the administration of PHA for making the city green and beautiful.

He said that trimming of saplings and grass at green belts and parks of the city would be done by the PHA while plantation of sapling and planters would also be ensured at different points of the city.

The commissioner directed the PHA administration to bring more improvement in facilities being provided at parks of the city in order to provide best recreational points to citizens.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that a total of 72 parks and 100.5 km green belts were under the supervision of PHA. He informed the commissioner that 22 main points of the city were rehabilitated and decorated in collaboration with the private sector.

The DG PHA added that work was continued on 10 development schemes of the departments which were being completed with funds of Rs 106.1 million.