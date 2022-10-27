UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Making City Green, Beautiful

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner for making city green, beautiful

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday directed the administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority to make the city green and beautiful under the beautification plan.

Presiding over a meeting regarding performance of PHA at his office, the commissioner said that a special task had been given to the administration of PHA for making the city green and beautiful.

He said that trimming of saplings and grass at green belts and parks of the city would be done by the PHA while plantation of sapling and planters would also be ensured at different points of the city.

The commissioner directed the PHA administration to bring more improvement in facilities being provided at parks of the city in order to provide best recreational points to citizens.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that a total of 72 parks and 100.5 km green belts were under the supervision of PHA. He informed the commissioner that 22 main points of the city were rehabilitated and decorated in collaboration with the private sector.

The DG PHA added that work was continued on 10 development schemes of the departments which were being completed with funds of Rs 106.1 million.

Related Topics

Multan Best Million

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.