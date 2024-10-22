Commissioner For Making Polio Campaign Successful
Published October 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Memon has said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah have given clear instructions that during the 7-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 28, the polio campaign should be brought to successful with the mutual cooperation of political and local government representatives of all districts.
He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting with Divisional Task Force Polio at Shahbaz Building On Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abdin Memon, DHO Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer, Director Primary school education, representatives from World Health Organization, Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of all districts of the division Hyderabad participated in the meeting through video link.
In the meeting, representatives of the World Health Organization and all deputy commissioners of the division discussed problems encountered during the previous polio campaign and the plan for the new campaign to start, briefed on security situation, refusal and unavailable cases, non-availability of lady health workers, polio virus environmental samples.
A briefing was given on environmental samples, quality micro plan, trainings of polio teams, migration of families and other issues.
Speaking in the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts of the division to finalize the security of the polio workers during the polio campaign and formulate a security plan.
He said that the seven-day polio campaign is starting from October 28, in which the total target is 2.3 million, 82 thousand 877 in Hyderabad division. All district administration should play their role.
He said that performance of various districts of the division is much better than before while micro plans have been improving in Dadu, Badin, Jamshoro, Sujawal and Hyderabad to cover up refusals cases.
He further said that in districts where positive cases of polio have been reported, no negligence will be tolerated and strict action will be taken against the negligent staff.
Commissioner Hyderabad gave suggestions regarding current requirements and technology and said that registration of children who migrate or cannot be traced should be transferred to digital database of NADRA so that children can be tracked easily while saving time.
