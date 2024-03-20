Open Menu

Commissioner For Making Price Control Mechanism More Effective

March 20, 2024

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to make the price control mechanism more effective in the four districts of the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed to make the price control mechanism more effective in the four districts of the division.

Presiding over a video-link meeting here Wednesday, she said that the profiteers who were involved in overcharging from consumers in markets and bazaars should be sent behind bars.

She directed the Deputy Commissioners to mobilize the Price Control Magistrates to protect the rights of the consumers in addition to discouraging profiteering.

The commissioner said that hoarders and profiteers did not deserve any leniency hence strict legal action should be taken against such elements by ensuring regular inspection in markets.

The DC informed about the implementation of price control mechanism and said that 10,384 inspections were held in the markets and bazaars on Tuesday and 315 profiteers were imposed Rs 683,000 fine besides registration of cases against 6 shopkeepers. At least 74 shopkeepers/vendors were nabbed while 4 shops were sealed in day-long activities.

