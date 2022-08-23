UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Measures Against Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022

Commissioner for measures against pollution

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday said that measures should be taken to protect against environmental pollution.

He was presiding over the meeting of the Local Environmental Approval Committee at his office here.

Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan, Assistant Director Environment Protection Abbas Sial, Environmental Expert Dr Rafi and Environment Inspector Waheed Murad Lashari were also present on the occasion.

Assistant Director of Environment informed the meeting participants about the ongoing measures to control pollution.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that no trees should be cut on the sides of the roads. He said that the staff at the petrol pump should be asked to wear masks.

In the meeting, approval was given for 3 petrol pumps in Bahawalpur, 1 in Rahim Yar Khan and 2 in Bahawalnagar. In addition, the establishment of a kiln in Rahim Yar Khan was also approved.

