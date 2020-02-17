UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Mechanism To Treat Emergency Cases At Burn Center

Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq directed Nishtar hospital burn unit to make mechanism for emergency treatment of burn cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq directed Nishtar hospital burn unit to make mechanism for emergency treatment of burn cases.

During his surprise visit of Burn center, emergency ward and pharmacy of Nishtar hospital here on Monday, Shan-Ul-Haq said that provincial government striving hard to ensure best medical facilities for masses at the hospitals.

He directed administration of burn center to make plan for establishment of front desk at the center in order to provide early treatment to patients.

He said that requisition would be sent to provincial government to meet shortage of doctors and other staff at the center.

Giving briefing on the occasion, MS Burn Centre Dr Naheed Chaudhry informed commissioner that patients were being admitted in the center after complete check up. The commissioner was informed that 72 beds in the burn center wards and six beds in emergency were functional.

