UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Micro Plan To Be Prepare For The Help Of Lockdown Victims:

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner for micro plan to be prepare for the help of lockdown victims:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has ordered the district administration to prepare micro plan, save donors and aid recipients' data during next week to help lockdown victims. She also directed to remodeling of Zakat committee at the village level and included the army, local teachers, social workers and other stakeholders so that no deserving family or person was neglected.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of four districts.

The commissioner said that current challenges were a test of the capabilities of the executive officers so they should utilize their abilities for the assistance of the deserving people.

She emphasized the need for finding and assistance of the victims at the grass root level and directed to use local schools as office in that regard.

She directed to wash hospitals, Banks and main roads with chlorine on daily basis whereas public places and other streets should be washed on duration basis.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners briefed about data of lockdown victims, activities and arrangements regarding CoronaVirus and others facilities in their respective districts.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the deputy commissioners.

Related Topics

Army Farah Sargodha Family

Recent Stories

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Aqaba, Jordan

43 seconds ago

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

1 hour ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

1 hour ago

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.