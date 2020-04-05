Commissioner for micro plan to be prepare for the help of lockdown victims:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has ordered the district administration to prepare micro plan, save donors and aid recipients' data during next week to help lockdown victims. She also directed to remodeling of Zakat committee at the village level and included the army, local teachers, social workers and other stakeholders so that no deserving family or person was neglected.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of four districts.

The commissioner said that current challenges were a test of the capabilities of the executive officers so they should utilize their abilities for the assistance of the deserving people.

She emphasized the need for finding and assistance of the victims at the grass root level and directed to use local schools as office in that regard.

She directed to wash hospitals, Banks and main roads with chlorine on daily basis whereas public places and other streets should be washed on duration basis.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners briefed about data of lockdown victims, activities and arrangements regarding CoronaVirus and others facilities in their respective districts.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the deputy commissioners.