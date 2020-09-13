Commissioner for monitoring water situation in rivers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts to keep a close eye on the situation of water in the rivers.

She said that beside flood-hit areas, rehabilitation of affected people and drainage of water from the affected areas be ensured and anti-dengue and malaria sprays be conducted to prevent the spread of diseases.

She was chairing a meeting of the Flood Control and Relief Committee in her conference room. The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Musarat Jabeen, Musa Raza respectively, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sargodha and Mianwali, Chief Engineer Canal Ghulam Murtaza, SE Irrigation and other officers concerned.

The Commissioner directed that a survey of the centers and offices of the Department of Health, education and other institutions in the flood-affected areas across the division should also be completed, adding that estimation of funds required for rehabilitation of roads be informed.

The meeting also discussed the details of 73 villages affected by the floods in the drains of Sargodha district, while the water situation in Nali Nari, Nowshera, Sughral and Hadali of Khushab district was also informed.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 140,000 cusec in Jhelum River and 266,000 cusec water in Chenab River passed which affected some villages but overall situation is under control. He said that now water flow situation in both rivers was normal.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen said that Khushab-Muzaffargarh Road would be reopened soon.