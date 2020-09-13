UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Monitoring Water Situation In Rivers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner for monitoring water situation in rivers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioners of the four districts to keep a close eye on the situation of water in the rivers.

She said that beside flood-hit areas, rehabilitation of affected people and drainage of water from the affected areas be ensured and anti-dengue and malaria sprays be conducted to prevent the spread of diseases.

She was chairing a meeting of the Flood Control and Relief Committee in her conference room. The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Musarat Jabeen, Musa Raza respectively, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sargodha and Mianwali, Chief Engineer Canal Ghulam Murtaza, SE Irrigation and other officers concerned.

The Commissioner directed that a survey of the centers and offices of the Department of Health, education and other institutions in the flood-affected areas across the division should also be completed, adding that estimation of funds required for rehabilitation of roads be informed.

The meeting also discussed the details of 73 villages affected by the floods in the drains of Sargodha district, while the water situation in Nali Nari, Nowshera, Sughral and Hadali of Khushab district was also informed.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that 140,000 cusec in Jhelum River and 266,000 cusec water in Chenab River passed which affected some villages but overall situation is under control. He said that now water flow situation in both rivers was normal.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen said that Khushab-Muzaffargarh Road would be reopened soon.

Related Topics

Education Flood Water Road Farah Sargodha Nowshera Bhakkar Jhelum Khushab Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

28 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

58 minutes ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.