UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For More Plantation On Ring Road, Safari Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:02 PM

Commissioner for more plantation on Ring Road, Safari Zoo

Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi said that there was ample land available for tree plantation in Safari Zoo and even in Race Course Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi said that there was ample land available for tree plantation in Safari Zoo and even in Race Course Park.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he said that long land patches were available on both sides of Lahore Ring road and near Eastern bypass.

He was briefed that a tobacco company wanted to donate 5 lac saplings in plantation campaign free of cost. He said that numbers of saplings could be reduced, but plants of 4 to 5 feet height would be more welcomed due to their more survival rate.

He constituted a committee comprising of Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, PHA, Ring Road Authority to give final shape to agreement with the said company.

He said that land would be given to the tobacco company for nursery on ring road with easy access. He said that 39 types of plants were identified and only indigenous plants would be planted.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani, DC Lahore Saliha Saeed, DG PHA Ghulam Fareed, Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, AC Syed Munawwar Bukhari, Attia Noon, Qudsia Rahim of Lahore Binale Foundation and Managers of PTC participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Road Agreement Race Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai demands ..

32 seconds ago

IGP appreciates Lahore police for recovering kidna ..

34 seconds ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

36 seconds ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan visits Lahore airport

43 seconds ago

Plan to save low-lying area people from land erosi ..

8 minutes ago

British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi an ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.