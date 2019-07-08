Commissioner for more plantation on Ring Road, Safari Zoo

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi said that there was ample land available for tree plantation in Safari Zoo and even in Race Course Park.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, he said that long land patches were available on both sides of Lahore Ring road and near Eastern bypass.

He was briefed that a tobacco company wanted to donate 5 lac saplings in plantation campaign free of cost. He said that numbers of saplings could be reduced, but plants of 4 to 5 feet height would be more welcomed due to their more survival rate.

He constituted a committee comprising of Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, PHA, Ring Road Authority to give final shape to agreement with the said company.

He said that land would be given to the tobacco company for nursery on ring road with easy access. He said that 39 types of plants were identified and only indigenous plants would be planted.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gilani, DC Lahore Saliha Saeed, DG PHA Ghulam Fareed, Additional Commissioner Suhail Khawaja, AC Syed Munawwar Bukhari, Attia Noon, Qudsia Rahim of Lahore Binale Foundation and Managers of PTC participated in the meeting.