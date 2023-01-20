Commissioner for necessary steps to control inflation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division, to take all necessary steps to control inflation.

Presiding over a meeting on a video link in his office here on Friday, the Divisional Commissioner said that pursuing the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, all markets in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts must display prices of milk, fruits, vegetables and meat.

He said he would make surprise visits to respective districts to check prices.