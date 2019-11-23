UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Need To Develop Scientifically Planned Industrial Estates

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:48 PM

Commissioner for need to develop scientifically planned industrial estates

Instead of Faisalabad centric industrialization, we must encourage Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to develop new scientifically planned industrial estates in other backward and under developed districts of Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Instead of Faisalabad centric industrialization, we must encourage Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to develop new scientifically planned industrial estates in other backward and under developed districts of Faisalabad division.

"It will help Faisalabad to avoid industrial mess and provide jobs to the unemployed youth in close vicinity of their houses," said Mehmood Javaid Bhatti Divisional Commissioner while addressing a meeting of the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here Saturday. He said that Faisalabad has been saturated with industrial, commercial and economic activities and now time has come to take measures to avoid possible mess due to industrial congestion with a futuristic vision.

He suggested that instead of allocating various blocks in M3 Industrial City for different sectors, we should develop Chiniot exclusively for the manufacturing of carved woodwork and exotic furniture. Similarly the economic strength of other districts could also be identified to encourage their related industries in that specific district.

"This is the only solution to save Faisalabad from the problems which may have negative impact on its smooth and balanced socio-economic development," he said and added that it would also ensure jobs to the workforce at their doorsteps.

Regarding unnecessary stoppage of direct flight from Faisalabad to Madina Direct flight at Karachi, he said that Chairman Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) could be invited to FCCI to discuss this issue in addition to the matters relating to the further expansion and up-gradation of its runway. He said that as this flight is getting full passengers load hence, there is no justification to stop it in the mid way and waste their precious time.

Regarding parking plaza, he said that FCCI and Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation could jointly undertake this project as one third works on it has already been completed. About shifting of yarn, grain and Karyana markets from the congested city area, he said that this proposal could also be discussed at appropriate level.

Earlier, Rana Sikandar-e-Azam President FCCI in his welcome address mentioned a series of problems.

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Business Company Chiniot Chamber May Market Commerce From Industry PIA Jobs

Recent Stories

CJP says no  need of notices and summons if state ..

33 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous raises questions about Nawaz Sharif’ ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Defense launches Trade Control Office ..

51 minutes ago

Rohail’s century earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Tea ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Portnouakc ..

1 hour ago

Rain cleans environment of city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.