Commissioner for observance of coronavirus SOPs during Muharram-ul-Haram

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah vowed that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Code of Conduct would be strictly implemented during Muharram and all Imambargas would be disinfected with anti virus sprays before and after holding of Majalis (mourning congregations).

Chairing a meeting to review the security and other arrangements on Thursday, Commissioner participants would use face masks during the Majlis and ensure the social distance while participation of elders and children in Majalis and mourning processions would be prevented as all of us have to work jointly to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that holding of mourning processions and majalis without valid permit would be prohibited while playing instigating materials would also be completely banned. Commissioner directed all deputy commissions to wipe out hatred wall chalking with the support of municipal staff.

He said that Control Rooms would be set up at division, district and tehsil level and in the wake of expected rains during this period sanitation shall be ensured in the vicinity of mourning processions, majalis, imambargahs and mosques.

He said that the home department has completely banned the movement of instigating speakers at district and inter provincial level that shall be strictly implemented.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, said that police and law enforcing agencies were jointly working to maintain law and order during Muharram and appealed that general public, ulema and administrators of majalis and processions shall extend their complete cooperation to district administration and law enforcing agencies and point out suspected persons in these programs.

DIG said that all the holdings of majalis and processions would be monitored and recorded through CCTV cameras. He appealed to the general public to avoid sharing any material, post or news appearing on social media without verification to avoid any hassle and to help maintain law and order.

He said that the police department has prepared a contingency plan for Muharram for which 8380 police personnel and officials would perform their duties. He said that Control Rooms would be set up at the offices of SSP and DIG offices while contingency plan is also prepared with regard to transport and traffic.

He said that during Muharram 889 Majalis would be held, 347 mourning processions and 50 Tazia processions would come out for which adequate police, Rangers and scouts would be posted. Addressing the meeting Commandant Indus Rangers Brig Muhammad Ramzan called upon ulema of all religious sects to cooperate with security agencies and administration to maintain peace and tranquility during Muharram.

He said that snap checking would be conducted at the entry routes of cities with the cooperation of police and search operations would be conducted at railway stations, bus stops and public places against suspected persons.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts briefed about arrangements made for Muharram adding that meetings were held with all related departments and Ulema and religious scholars in this regard.

They said that contingency plans were formed for prevention of coronavirus, maintenance of law and order and ensuring sanitation during Muharram for which staff was posted.

They said that peace committees were constituted at district and tehsil level while Control Rooms were set up at tehsil and district level in order to monitor the prevailing situation during Muharram. Ulema and religious scholars belonging to different sects including Soofi Muhammad Saleem, Habib Khan Mari, Muzzaffar Ali Hazarvi, Moulvi Abdul Aleem Ghanghro, Syed Hamadullah Shah, Muhammad Hussain Chandio, Muhammad Ashraf Arain and other also expressed their views in the meeting and ensured their cooperation with administration in maintain law and order during Muharram.