Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Multan Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has issued a firm ultimatum to the Waste Management Companies (WMCs) of Multan and Khanewal to expedite the outsourcing process for the waste management system. Expressing dissatisfaction over delays, the commissioner emphasized the importance of completing the process promptly to ensure an exemplary sanitation system in the region.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the outsourcing of Multan Waste Management Company on Wednesday, she highlighted the urgency of transferring waste management operations to the private sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar, among other officials.

“We will not tolerate delays or inefficiency from the Waste Management Company officials,” stated Commissioner.

“The outsourcing process must be accelerated to deliver a world-class cleanliness system in Multan and Khanewal”, she instructed.

She directed the company administration to meet the set deadlines, ensuring that the transfer of sanitation services to the private sector is completed without further delay.

Commissioner Maryam Khan reiterated her commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for the citizens, urging the Waste Management Company to adopt proactive measures to improve the sanitation system until the outsourcing process was finalized.

This decisive step was expected to enhance the quality of waste management services and significantly improve the cleanliness standards in the city, benefitting residents.