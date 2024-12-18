Open Menu

Commissioner For Outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

Multan Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has issued a firm ultimatum to the Waste Management Companies (WMCs) of Multan and Khanewal to expedite the outsourcing process for the waste management system. Expressing dissatisfaction over delays, the commissioner emphasized the importance of completing the process promptly to ensure an exemplary sanitation system in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Multan Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has issued a firm ultimatum to the Waste Management Companies (WMCs) of Multan and Khanewal to expedite the outsourcing process for the waste management system. Expressing dissatisfaction over delays, the commissioner emphasized the importance of completing the process promptly to ensure an exemplary sanitation system in the region.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the outsourcing of Multan Waste Management Company on Wednesday, she highlighted the urgency of transferring waste management operations to the private sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar, among other officials.

“We will not tolerate delays or inefficiency from the Waste Management Company officials,” stated Commissioner.

“The outsourcing process must be accelerated to deliver a world-class cleanliness system in Multan and Khanewal”, she instructed.

She directed the company administration to meet the set deadlines, ensuring that the transfer of sanitation services to the private sector is completed without further delay.

Commissioner Maryam Khan reiterated her commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for the citizens, urging the Waste Management Company to adopt proactive measures to improve the sanitation system until the outsourcing process was finalized.

This decisive step was expected to enhance the quality of waste management services and significantly improve the cleanliness standards in the city, benefitting residents.

Related Topics

Multan Company Khanewal Abdul Razzaq Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

20 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

15 minutes ago
 2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile pho ..

2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

15 minutes ago
 Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Clima ..

Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..

21 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2 ..

Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024

7 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various points due to fog

Motorways closed at various points due to fog

7 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather expected

Cold, dry weather expected

7 minutes ago
 509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be h ..

Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19

7 minutes ago
 FDA promotes three employees

FDA promotes three employees

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan