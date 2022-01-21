UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Pacing Up Vaccination Drive Amid New Wave

Published January 21, 2022

Commissioner for pacing up vaccination drive amid new wave

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed government taxes, sugarcane crushing, supply of urea fertilizer, anti-smog, Ehsas ration discount program, corona vaccination campaign, price control, and development projects

The commissioner said that development targets should be completed within time. All resources should be utilized for the success of all vaccination campaigns related to the health department.

He said that the vaccination campaign should be paced up to control the new wave of Corona. The public should be informed to wear masks and maintain social distance.

He directed to complete the revenue targets, development projects, and resolve complaints received on Citizen Portal.

He said the ongoing development projects should be completed on time so that the people can get benefits.

In the video link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Wasim Azhar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Mehmood, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, and other officers concerned were present.

